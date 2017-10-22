Republican battle for House District 56 beginning to heat up

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In this week’s edition of News Channel 8’s Sunday Spotlight, we spoke with Melony Bell, one of the Republican candidates fighting to represent Florida.

“I know county government. I know state government,” Bell told us.

Bell wants to be the U.S. Representative for Florida’s 56th Congressional district, which includes southern Polk County as well as Hardee and DeSoto Counties.

Before becoming a public servant, Bell worked as an auditor for the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

She spoke with News Channel 8 on a variety of issues this week, including her years of political experience, the area’s response before and after Hurricane Irma, the top three issues facing her constituents and criticism over her support of a broader homestead exemption.

She also fires back at her opponent about campaign donations after he appeared on our program earlier this month.

