Police: Woman sets fire to home, stabs Volusia deputy shielding man from harm

WESH Published:

EDGEWATER, Fla. (WESH) — A woman set fire to a house before stabbing a Volusia County sheriff’s deputy in Edgewater, officials said.

Police said Brittany Bonin was involved in a fight with a man after pushing her way inside of his home on Pine Tree Drive in Edgewater on Saturday.

The man, who said Bonin is his ex-girlfriend, ran to the home of a nearby Volusia County deputy during the fight. Bonin followed the man, but only after setting fire to the home she had left, police said.

Police said Bonin attempted to attack the man when she arrived at the deputy and former Marine Capt. Cliff Williams’ home, but Williams shielded the man.

While the deputy was attempting to shield the man from the attack, Bonin stabbed him, according to police.

Bonin has been arrested and faces charges for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

Williams, a 25-year veteran of the department, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Edgewater police are investigating.

