Ohio police officer killed while responding to domestic incident

GIRARD, OH (WKBN/WCMH) — A northeast Ohio police officer was shot and killed while on duty late Saturday night.

WKBN reports 31-year-old Girard Police Officer Justin Leo was shot as he was responding to a report of what the Ohio BCI referred to as a domestic incident just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

BCI Special Agent James Ciotti said everything seemed fine when the officers arrived, but as they went to the door the suspect opened fire and shot officer Leo in the chest. Another officer who responded with Leo shot and killed the suspect.

Leo was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for emergency surgery, but succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Leo was a five-year veteran of the Girard Police Department. The suspect and the second officer have not been identified at this time.

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi was fighting back tears after hearing word of the news.

“This is certainly the saddest day of our city’s history. It’s certainly the saddest day for me personally. Our community’s thoughts and prayers go to officer Leo’s family,” he said.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich expressed his condolences to Leo’s family on Twitter.

“Public service has no higher calling than those who put themselves in harm’s way for their fellow citizens. Officer Justin Leo died protecting and serving his community. We extend our prayers and deep condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office posted their condolences to Officer Leo’s friends and families on Twitter Sunday.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Officer Justin Leo, shot and killed last night in Ohio responding to a call. pic.twitter.com/lRn2sxVMnS — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) October 22, 2017