New virtual reality program lets users explore Mars from home

(WFLA) — NASA and Google have teamed up to let space enthusiasts explore outer space without even having to leave their homes.

The two companies released a free, virtual space exploration program called “Access Mars” on Thursday.

It virtually transports users, wherever they are, to Earth’s neighboring planet in the solar system. Users can do so on a computer, phone or a virtual reality headset.

The technology simulates walking on the red planet and gives close-up views of discoveries that have been made by the Curiosity rover.

You can learn more, or do some exploring, on the program’s website.

