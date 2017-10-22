New virtual reality program lets users explore Mars from home

(WFLA) — NASA and Google have teamed up to let space enthusiasts explore outer space without even having to leave their homes.
The two companies released a free, virtual space exploration program called “Access Mars” on Thursday.
It virtually transports users, wherever they are, to Earth’s neighboring planet in the solar system. Users can do so on a computer, phone or a virtual reality headset.
The technology simulates walking on the red planet and gives close-up views of discoveries that have been made by the Curiosity rover.
You can learn more, or do some exploring, on the program’s website.
