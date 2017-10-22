Liberterian candidate speaks out in contentious Florida house district 58 race

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In a special edition of this week’s edition of News Channel 8’s Sunday Spotlight, we spoke with Bryan Zemina, a Libertarian candidate for Florida House District 58.
It’s a race that has gained a lot of attention with the contentious special election between Republicans Lawrence McClure and Yvonne Fry.
Zemina, an engineer by trade, thinks the two-party system is broken, and has been for years. This year he’s taking his thoughts and putting them into action.
So how does Zemina think he’ll fare in a district known for its staunch Republican voters?
You can see the full interview by watching the video above.
