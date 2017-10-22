Headlines: Bus route detoured after murders; Local doctor delivers burn cream; Explore Mars from home

TODAY’S WEATHER
There’s a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms today. See your full forecast here.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- HART route in Seminole Heights rerouted following three murders
- Local doctor delivers fast-healing burn cream to those in need
- Police: Woman sets fire to home, stabs Volusia deputy shielding man from harm
- Park hikers may have died in ‘sympathetic murder-suicide’
- Texas students in trouble over racially-charged Snapchat post
- Former presidents call for unity at hurricane aid concert
- Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Penguins, 7-1
- Flowers leads No. 16 South Florida past Tulane, 34-28
DON’T MISS IT