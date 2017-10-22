Good Samaritans pull 2 children, woman from burning home in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Good Samaritans are being credited with saving three people from a house fire Sunday in Tampa.

Hillsborough County firefighters were called to the home on Carnegie Circle around 11:20 a.m. and found heavy flames.

Crews then found three patients at a neighbor’s house. One woman had severe burns and was taken to Tampa General Hospital as a trauma alert. Two children were also taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

According to investigators, someone driving down 78th Street spotted a light column of smoke coming from Carnegie Circle and decided to check it out.

Once the driver got to the home, they reported seeing two children hanging their hands out of a front window that had burglar bars over it. Two men then jumped out of the car, ran to the home and were able to knock the burglar bars off so they could pull the children to safety.

The two men then pulled the front door open and got the woman out of the burning home.

The good Samaritans refused medical attention at the scene of the fire and drove themselves to the emergency room for minor injuries.

The Red Cross is now helping the family with housing and clothing.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control after 30 minutes. The cause is still under investigation.