Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 3-year-old Jacksonville boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old Jacksonville boy.

Amari Harley was last seen in the area of the 6500 block of Arlington Road wearing a black Star Wars Darth Vader t-shirt, black shorts and black and gold shoes.

Amari is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. Amari has two moles under his bottom lip, one on each side, and a short haircut.

Law enforcement officials say a candy apple green vehicle may be involved in his disappearance.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 1-904-630-0500 or 911.

