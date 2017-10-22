FHP narrows search for hit-and-run driver who killed Homosassa woman

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is releasing more information about a fatal hit-and-run in Citrus County.

About 10:20 p.m. last Friday, a 24-year-old Dina Towers of Homosassa was walking along the outer roadway of West Southern Street near South Fairlane Terrace when she was struck by a vehicle. The FHP report says the driver fled the scene. Towers was flown to Ocala Regional Hospital where she later died.

FHP investigators are now asking the public to be on the lookout for a large, possibly dark green ATV with a rack mounted on the rear of the vehicle. Troopers said the driver of the ATV has been seen in the area traveling at night with no lights.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP by calling *347 or (813) 631-4020. Tips may also be called into Crime Stoppers of Citrus County at 888-ANY-TIPS or online at http://www.crimestopperscitrus.com.

