Bicyclist seriously injured in collision with van on US-19

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A bicyclist was struck by a van in Hernando County Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The incident happened on U.S. 19. The exact location is unknown.
Troopers were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and the bicyclist was transported to Bayonet Point with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
No further details are available at this time.
