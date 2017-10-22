Bicyclist seriously injured in collision with van on US-19

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A bicyclist was struck by a van in Hernando County Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened on U.S. 19. The exact location is unknown.

Troopers were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and the bicyclist was transported to Bayonet Point with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details are available at this time.

