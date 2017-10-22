LIVE UPDATES: Alexander returns as Bucs head north to face Bills

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the road Sunday to take on the Buffalo Bills.

The Bucs kick off against the Bills at 1 p.m.

KICKOFF: Bills win the toss, Bucs receive opening kick.

The Bucs are looking to bounce back after a loss at home to the Patriots on October 5 and last week’s loss to the Cardinals in Arizona.

Jameis Winston is set to start at quarterback despite suffering a right shoulder injury last Sunday and missing most of the game. Head Coach Dirk Koetter announced Winston would be good to go after the QB was able to throw without limitations on Friday during practice.

Sunday’s game will also see the return of linebacker Kwon Alexander, who has been out for the past month with a hamstring injury.