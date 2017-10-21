Woman downs handful of pills after trying to run over Pasco deputy

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman downed a handful of pills after she tried to run over a deputy in Pasco County this weekend, the sheriff’s office said.

The unidentified woman, who was wanted for selling narcotics and driving on a suspended license, led deputies on a short pursuit after they initiated a traffic stop on Saturday.

When one deputy deployed stop sticks, she tried to run him over. She continued to flee and started throwing what is believed to be narcotics out the window of her car.

She eventually lost control of her car near the intersection of Mark Twain Lane and Fox Hollow Drive, and ended up slamming into the bumper of a PSO, causing minor damage to the patrol car.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment due to her ingesting the pills.

The sheriff’s office said charges are pending against the suspect, whose name has not been released at this time.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing story.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON >>