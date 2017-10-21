Video shows person stealing from fatal crash victim, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —People are outraged after someone was caught on camera stealing from a man who had been hit and killed on a busy Orlando street.

The surveillance video shows a man appearing to steal a wallet or cellphone near the body of the pedestrian.WESH 2’s Greg Fox has the angry reaction within the community.

The collision shut down traffic on South Semoran Boulevard in Orlando near Danube Way on Sunday night. A car struck and killed a pedestrian, identified by police as a Hispanic male in his 30s. The driver of the vehicle that struck him stopped and tried to help.

A security video shows the scene that unfolded next: Another car pulling up, the passenger, a man in shorts and a light-colored T-shirt, getting out and stealing what appears to be a wallet or cellphone lying next to the victim.

Video shows that the pedestrian was in the road right next to the Lynx bus stop sign and near the bus shelter. The video was captured on the camera at the Tracfone store next door.

The release of the video had bus riders talking about the theft. They’re angry that someone could make such a tragic situation worse by stealing from the victim.

“That’s low for someone to do. A person is just hit by a car and the next thing you know, they are taking their possessions. You should first help them. You shouldn’t be stealing from someone like that, so yeah, it’s wrong,” resident Craig Lugay said.

“It’s wrong! Because, you see, somebody laying down there from the accident, why do you have to go and do that?” resident Carmen Corria said.

Orlando police are urging anyone who can identify the thief in the video to call them or call Crimeline.

