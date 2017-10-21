VIDEO: Jacksonville doctor dances to cheer up scared kids during hospital visit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A doctor from Jacksonville is going viral for the way he cheered up a group of scared siblings during a hospital visit.

Back in August, four-year-old Krystlynn Moses and 8-year-old Winter Moses were worried about their 7-year-old sister Autumn who was being treated for strep throat at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

“I was really scared,” Winter said. “I thought she was going to have to get her tonsils taken out.”

Noticing that the siblings were nervous, Dr. Chima Matthew decided to throw an impromptu dance party to cheer them up.

The children’s mother Wendy Moses recorded the whole thing, which has gone viral since then, getting millions of views and shares.

Dr. Matthew says making his patients laugh is the least he can do.

“I always say medicine with my visit is about 30 second to a minute or two,” he said. “And the rest, I want to know your GPA, what are your aspirations, what are you doing.”

The doctor says he was so inspired by the whole situation that he decided to start his own foundation to help children beyond the hospital doors.