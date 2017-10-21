Video from UF protests shows man hugging person wearing swastikas

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – An unusual moment was captured Thursday at the University of Florida where protesters took to the streets outside white nationalist Richard Spencer’s speech.
The video was taken by law student Adam Samei and it shows an African-American man hugging someone wearing a shirt with swastikas.
The man can be seen asking the purported Nazi supporter why he doesn’t like him.
Samei said the man wearing the swastikas was later punched by a protester not shown in the video.
The man was removed from the protest by police.
