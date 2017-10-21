USF Bulls extend nation’s longest winning streak to 12 after game against Tulane

(WFLA) – The USF Bulls extended the nation’s longest winning streak after their game against Tulane on Saturday.

Quinton Flowers ran a 21-yard touchdown in the first quarter to put the Bucs up 7-0.

In the second quarter, Darius Tice took the ball up the middle for a 45-yard touchdown.

Darnell Salomon caught a pass from Flowers and scored a touchdown, putting the Bulls up 20-7 at the half.

In the third quarter, Flowers got another great catch by one of receiver Marquez Valdes Scantling.

The Bulls won 34-28 and are now 7-0.

