USF Bulls extend nation’s longest winning streak to 12 after game against Tulane

(WFLA) – The USF Bulls extended the nation’s longest winning streak after their game against Tulane on Saturday.
Quinton Flowers ran a 21-yard touchdown in the first quarter to put the Bucs up 7-0.
In the second quarter, Darius Tice took the ball up the middle for a 45-yard touchdown.
Darnell Salomon caught a pass from Flowers and scored a touchdown, putting the Bulls up 20-7 at the half.
In the third quarter, Flowers got another great catch by one of receiver Marquez Valdes Scantling.
The Bulls won 34-28 and are now 7-0.
