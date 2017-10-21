Trump to allow release of JFK assassination files

By Published: Updated:
President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline Kennedy are greeted by an enthusiastic crowd upon their arrival at Dallas Love Field, on November 22, 1963. Only a few hours later the president was assassinated while riding in an open-top limousine through the city. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — President Donald Trump says he will allow the release of classified documents on President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

President Trump made the announcement on Twitter Saturday morning, saying “Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened.”

In 1992, Congress mandated that all of the assassination documents would be released within 25 years unless the president believed doing so would harm intelligence, law enforcement, military operations or foreign relations.

The documents include more than 3,000 that have never been seen by the public and more than 30,000 that have previously been released with redactions.

The chairman of the independent agency that made many assassination records public, and decided how long others would remain secret, says it’s unlikely the documents will contain any big revelations about JFK’s killing, according to the Associated Press.

He did say there could be information in some of the files that wasn’t seen as important two decades ago.

President John F. Kennedy is seen riding in motorcade approximately one minute before he was shot in Dallas, Tx., on Nov. 22, 1963. In the car riding with Kennedy are Mrs. Jacqueline Kennedy, right, Nellie Connally, left, and her husband, Gov. John Connally of Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Altgens)
The flag-draped casket of President John F. Kennedy lies in state in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Nov. 23, 1963. (AP Photo)

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s