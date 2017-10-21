Teen killed in Pasco County hit-and-run

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old is dead following a hit-and-run in Pasco County, Florida Highway Patrol officials say.

Troopers were called to Bolton Avenue at Omaha Street in Hudson just before 9 p.m. Friday for the crash.

FHP investigators say 19-year-old Tyler Sheeks was walking west in the westbound lane along Bolton Avenue when he was hit.

Investigators describe the vehicle that hit him as a gray Ford F-150.

The driver who hit him then drove away.

Sheeks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at *FHP or (813) 631-4020.

