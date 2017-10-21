Teen killed in Pasco County hit-and-run

By Published:

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old is dead following a hit-and-run in Pasco County, Florida Highway Patrol officials say.

Troopers were called to Bolton Avenue at Omaha Street in Hudson just before 9 p.m. Friday for the crash.

FHP investigators say 19-year-old Tyler Sheeks was walking west in the westbound lane along Bolton Avenue when he was hit.

Investigators describe the vehicle that hit him as a gray Ford F-150.

The driver who hit him then drove away.

Sheeks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at *FHP or (813) 631-4020.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s