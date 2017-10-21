Man arrested for DUI after crashing into Road Ranger in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man is facing DUI charges after a fiery crash with a Road Ranger.

The crash happened on I-275 at Busch Boulevard around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol officers say 32-year-old Eldy Cartaya Dominguez was driving north in his Toyota Camry when he overtook the Road Ranger, who was also headed north.

Dominguez collided with the back of the Road Ranger’s pickup truck, and both vehicles burst into flames.

The crash shut down part of I-275 for several hours.

Dominguez suffered minor injuries. He was later arrested for DUI property damage and DUI injury.

The Road Ranger, identified as 42-year-old Brian Nelson Barrett, is at Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries.