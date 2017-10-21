Man arrested for DUI after crashing into Road Ranger in Tampa

By Published: Updated:
Source: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man is facing DUI charges after a fiery crash with a Road Ranger.

Source: FHP

The crash happened on I-275 at Busch Boulevard around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol officers say 32-year-old Eldy Cartaya Dominguez was driving north in his Toyota Camry when he overtook the Road Ranger, who was also headed north.

Dominguez collided with the back of the Road Ranger’s pickup truck, and both vehicles burst into flames.

The crash shut down part of I-275 for several hours.

Dominguez suffered minor injuries. He was later arrested for DUI property damage and DUI injury.

The Road Ranger, identified as 42-year-old Brian Nelson Barrett, is at Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries.

Source: FHP

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s