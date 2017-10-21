Local doctor delivers fast healing burn cream to those in need

(WFLA) – Burn victims are making incredible recoveries all thanks to a Tampa native.

Dr.Wayne Miller invented a burn solution after a pipe in his jacuzzi exploded, leaving him with first-degree burns from his face to his waist. Two weeks after he applied his cream to the burns, he had no scars and was completely healed.

Ten years later, his burn solution was approved by the FDA, and the doctor created a non-profit, the BurnSolution foundation, to give the cream out for free to homeless people across the country who are more likely to face ailments such as intense sunburns, burns from cooking on an open fire, bug bites, road rash, infected cuts or wounds, blisters and sores.

The organization relies on donations to help distribute the cream free of charge.

To donate, visit https://burnsolutionfoundation.com/donate/

To contact the BurnSolution Foundation, call (813) 417-3323 or e-mail Burnsolutionfoundation@gmail.com.

News Channel 8’s Paul Mueller spoke with Dr. Miller on Saturday. To watch the full interview and hear a testimonial, play the video above.

