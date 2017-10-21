Headlines: 4 shot in Tampa; JFK assassination files to be released; Dancing doctor cheers up children

TODAY’S WEATHER
Saturday will be warm and breezy, while Sunday will be more humid. See your full forecast here.
TOP STORIES
- Man with autism took wrong bus home from work, became 3rd Seminole Heights murder victim
- 4 people shot in Tampa, search for suspect underway
- Trump to allow release of JFK assassination files
- Teen killed in Pasco County hit-and-run
- WATCH: New Mexico officer moved to tears after DWI stop
- Funeral set for Florida soldier killed in Niger
- 5 living ex-presidents to attend Texas hurricane relief concert
DON’T MISS IT