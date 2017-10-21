Funeral set for soldier killed in Niger

By Published:
The casket of Sgt. La David T. Johnson of Miami Gardens, who was killed in an ambush in Niger. is wheeled out after a viewing at the Christ The Rock Church, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 in Cooper City, Fla. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

COOPER CITY, Fla. (AP) — Mourners are expected to pack a church Saturday to honor a U.S. soldier whose combat death in Africa led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman.

Family, friends and neighbors of Sgt. La David T. Johnson will attend his funeral service at a suburban Fort Lauderdale church and others are expected to line the streets outside to salute him. Johnson, 25, was one of four U.S. Special Forces troops killed Oct. 4 in an ambush in Niger in an attack by militants linked to the Islamic State group. Four soldiers from Niger also died.

