VIDEO: Deputies surprise Lutz girl battling cancer who set up lemonade stand for Vegas victims

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA)—An incredible young girl in Lutz isn’t letting her health battle stop her from giving back.

Morgan Allen, 7, who suffers from terminal cancer, wanted to do something after tragedy unfolded in Las Vegas earlier this month, so she set up a lemonade stand this weekend to raise money for the victims—and her efforts didn’t go unnoticed.

Sheriff Chad Chronister and several deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office paid Allen a visit at her neighborhood lemonade stand on Saturday.

As you can see from the video, Morgan got a little emotional when the deputies turned up.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue also sent their Battalion Chief, an engine, their rescue car and a tanker to show their support.

