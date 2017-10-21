Arby’s venison sandwich available in Tampa Bay area on Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The hunt ends this weekend for a popular limited-edition sandwich offered by Arby’s.

The restaurant is bringing back its venison sandwich on Saturday to every Arby’s location in the United States. The sandwiches will only be available while supplies last and are expected to go quickly.

Last year, the fast-food chain released the sandwich in five states and sold out within hours.

After the positive response and requests from people all across the country who wanted to try the sandwich, Arby’s said they knew they had to find a way to make it available nationwide.

“On October 21, we want hunters and meat enthusiasts across the country to visit their local Arby’s and enjoy this amazing sandwich. It’s a perfect example of the level of innovation coming from our teams and our commitment to creating experiences that guests can only get at Arby’s,” Chief Marketing Officer Jim Taylor said in a news release.

The sandwich is made up of a thick-cut venison steak topped with crispy onions and a juniper berry sauces on a toasted specialty roll, according to the fast-food chain.

Arby’s is also offering an elk sandwich on Saturday in three restaurants in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana.