1-year-old boy drowns in hot tub at Pasco birthday party

TRINITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco authorities are investigating the drowning death of a 1-year-old child in Trinity.

Deputies were called about 6:14 p.m. Saturday to 1809 Lady Palm Court and the boy, identified as Andrei Loginov, was taken to Trinity Hospital where he died.

Investigators said the boy apparently made his way to the spa beside the pool while relatives were celebrating a birthday.

When the parents realized their son was missing, they searched the residence and found Andrei unresponsive.

We do not know how long the child was in the spa before he was discovered, but deputies do not suspect foul play and said his drowning appears to be an accident.

Andrei and his parents are Russian citizens who only speak Russian. Deputies said they were visiting family members in Trinity at the time of the incident.

No further details are available at this time.

