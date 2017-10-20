Whale rescued from French harbor by divers

MARSEILLE, France (WFLA/NBC) – A large whale apparently got disoriented in a French harbor before rescue divers were able to ease it back out to sea.

The fin whale is the second largest type of mammal on the planet at 50 feet long.

People spotted the whale among the yachts in the old port.

Divers were called in and helped guide the animal to safety in deeper waters.

A French police spokesman said it was the first time anyone in their office could remember something like this happening.

MORE TOP STORIES: