VIDEO: St. Pete clerk held at gunpoint, robbed

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A clerk was held at gunpoint during a robbery in St. Pete on Monday. Now police are asking for the public’s help in catching the person responsible.

Police said an unidentified suspect walked into a convenience store on the 5600 block of 38th Avenue North and held a semi-automatic gun to the cashier’s neck.

The cashier was not hurt, but the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you know anything about this case, please call 727-893-7780 or text your anonymous tip to TIP-411.

