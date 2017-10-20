VIDEO: Car burglary suspects sought in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) -A man was caught on video breaking into a car at a Plant City gas station Wednesday, and he may have had some help.

Surveillance video shows a Chrysler minivan parked next to a white Toyota Prius at the Marathon gas station located at 2851 Thonotosassa Road West. While the driver of the Prius is inside the store, a gold Nissan Quest pulls in front of the two vehicles, and a man gets out of the Chrysler minivan. The man takes an object from the van and breaks into the Prius through the rear passenger window. Police said he stole a number of items, including an undisclosed amount of cash and was able to get away. The driver of the minivan is believed to have participated in the crime, but police did not provide a description of the driver.

The suspect seen on video is described as a white or Hispanic male. He was wearing black gloves, a blue shirt, light colored pants, blue or dark shoes and a hat.

If you have any information regarding the case and want to be eligible for a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. You must contact Crime Stoppers first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

