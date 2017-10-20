Univ. of Florida campus getting back to normal after Richard Spencer appearance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — “It went as well as it could go,” Hamadi McIntosh, a UF grad student describing the controversial Richard Spencer event held on campus Thursday.

Early Friday morning, crews put away barricades leftover from the white nationalist’s event. Students made their way back to class one day after streets were closed to make room for protesters.

While most didn’t want Spencer stepping foot on campus, students agree from protesters, to law enforcement, everything was handled properly.

“Richard Spencer’s goal is to normalize neo-nazism and I think students did a good job to make sure it didn’t get normalized,” says McIntosh

“There were a lot of state troopers there. So that is unnerving to see in your hometown,” says student Raina Barnett on her way to class.

The university brought in FHP troopers, Alachua County sheriff’s deputies, Gainesville police and others in a joint effort to keep the protest from escalating.

In all, three arrests were made and there were 5 reported injuries. That is a success according to UF students. Most didn’t seem to mind that President Fuchs spent half million dollars to keep them safe.

“I think it was needed. It kept people from bringing in weapons, tiki torches, or anything that could be used as a weapon,” says McIntosh.

“There have already been instances where we couldn’t stop that from happening. Unfortunately we have to pay for it. I think he made the right move. I think the university did a good job of showing that we aren’t going to tolerate that,” says another student, David Dollbraum.

Gainesville Police have confirmed that a shooting that took place roughly 10 minutes away from the venue was related to Spencer’s event. They say two groups were arguing when another person fired one shot into the group. No one was hit. Police have not found the shooter.

The University of Florida campus on the day after a Richard Spencer event.

