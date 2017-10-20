Transparency in Pet Food

Humankind: Transparency in Pet Food!

Today, pet parents want the same qualities in pet food that they want in their own meals, like recognizable ingredients, sustainability and nutrition.

Loaded with whole food nutrition, the new Humankind is human quality food for dogs made with real, minimally processed, nutrient-dense ingredients designed to help them live long and healthy lives.

Humankind is held to the highest-quality ingredients and production standards for human food as set by the FDA, meaning that if it’s not fit for human consumption, it’s not fit for Humankind!

