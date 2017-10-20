Tampa PD warning Seminole Heights residents to be careful after 3rd body found

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The search for a killer or killers is underway in Seminole Heights after a third body was discovered Thursday night.

Police say the three bodies were found in the last ten days, all within one mile of each other.

In the most recent murder, police say they heard gunshots around 8 p.m. on Thursday night. They then found a body on the sidewalk in the area of N 15th Street, near E Conover Street.

Police increased patrols in the Seminole Heights area after two people were found murdered in separate incidents.

It is unclear whether the most recent death is related to the two others.

“We’re treating it as though its related, it’s very early in the investigation,” said Interim Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan at a news conference on Thursday night.

The only information that Dugan released was the person who was found dead on the sidewalk was alone. The body has not been identified.

When asked if he thought the murders were the work of a serial killer, Dugan said it is too early to come to that conclusion.

“I can tell you there’s probably no one more concerned about something like that than I am. It’s my responsibility as the chief of police to keep the city safe,” said Dugan.

“I want the neighborhood to take this seriously.”

The first murder was discovered on Monday, Oct. 9. Benjamin Mitchell, 22, was shot and killed at a bus stop at 15th Street and East Frierson Avenue. The second murder happened four days later. The body of Monica Hoffa was discovered on Oct. 13 a few blocks away in a vacant lot on East New Orleans Avenue.

The killings have Seminole Heights residents on edge. Morgan Matthews said he is scared about what could happen next.

“I don’t really like to go outside anymore,” Matthews told News Channel 8. “Versus how it was back in the day and now. People don’t care. A lot of people just don’t care … You’ll be walking with your child and they’ll just start a fight with you just because.”

One lead that police are pursuing right now is surveillance video they pulled right after finding the body of Benjamin Mitchell. They believe the man seen in the video may know something about these cases.

The interim police chief told WFLA he needs residents to call them if they know anything. He calls this series of unsolved cases frustrating not only for the neighborhood and for him, but the entire police force, as well.

Police tell us they hope a memorial for Benjamin Mitchell will serve as a tragic reminder and will make someone come forward with any information that could help them find whoever is responsible.

Police are urging people to be careful and not to walk alone, to lock their doors, and remain extra vigilant. They also say if you see something, say something and call 911.

We're expecting a news conference just after 9 a.m. this morning.

