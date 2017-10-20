The Chef Jeff Sandwich

The Chef Jeff
Breaded Parmesan Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Hot Capicola, Fresh Mozzarella & Vinegar peppers with Oregano Balsamic Dressing, Roasted Red Pepper Bread
Ingredients
Breaded Chicken
- 10 slices white bread or 1 1/4 cups bread crumbs*
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme leaves or 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
- 2 TBS Grated Parmesan Cheese
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- About 1 cup all-purpose flour, for dredging
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, each about 6 ounces
- 1/3 to 1/2 cup oil, for shallow frying
Pickled Peperoncini
- 4 cups peperoncini peppers
- 1 3⁄4 cups apple cider vinegar
- 2 1⁄4 cups water (filtered or Brita)
- 2 tablespoons kosher salt
- 4 garlic cloves
- 1 ounce olive oil
Oregano Balsamic Dressing
- 1/2 cup Olive Oil
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano leaves
- 2 medium garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Directions
Breaded Chicken
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
- To make bread crumbs: Trim the crust off the bread and discard, tear bread into pieces. Spread bread out on a microwave-safe plate, and microwave on HIGH for 1 minute to dry out the bread. (Alternately, spread the bread out on a baking sheet and dry in a preheated 300-degree F oven for 22 to 25 minutes.) Pulse the dried bread or crumbs in a food processor with the thyme, lemon zest, grated Parmesan cheese 3/4 teaspoon salt, and pepper.
- With the flat side of a cook’s knife or the smooth side of a meat-pounder, pound each breast to equal thickness. Put the flour, eggs, and the bread crumbs each separately in 3 shallow dishes. Pat the chicken dry and season both sides with salt and pepper. Dip each breast into the flour, then shake off the excess. Next, run the breast through the egg to coat it lightly and hold the chicken over the liquid to let any excess fall back into the bowl. Finally, lay the chicken in the bread crumbs, turn it over and press it into the breading to coat. Lay on a piece of waxed paper.
- Heat a large skillet (12 inches in diameter) over medium heat. Add the oil. Lay 2 chicken breasts smooth-side down in the pan. Cook the chicken without turning until beginning to brown, about 2 minutes. Turn the chicken and cook until equally brown on the other side, about 2 minutes more. Repeat with the remaining 2 breasts. Transfer chicken to a paper towel lined plate to drain. Place all 4 breasts on a rack over a baking pan and bake until firm to the touch, about 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve immediately with lemon wedges.
Pickled Peperoncini
- Put pint jars (plus 1/2 pint, in case you have too many peppers) and lids in pan with water to boil, along with tongs and canning funnel. Bring to boil while continuing other steps. Reduce heat, or turn off after boiling for 10 minutes.
- Wash peppers in cold water, set aside to drain.
- Bring vinegar, water, and salt to a boil and maintain.
- Drain jars.
- Blanch garlic cloves and place in jars.
- Slit each pepper vertically and pack into jars.
- Pour hot liquid over peppers allowing slightly more than 1/2″ head space.
- Carefully pour 1 tablespoon olive oil into jar being very careful not to get any on lid.
- Process, as you wish (10 minutes in boiling water bath), or not. I do not process my pickles.
10.Store in cool dark place. Ready in 3 weeks (but I have been known to open a jar the next day), refrigerate after opening.
Oregano Balsamic Dressing
- In a small jar, combine all dressing ingredients and shake vigorously.
Sandwich preparation
Roasted red pepper bread
Oregano balsamic dressing
2 slices of fresh buffalo mozzarella
4 peperoncini
2 slices of prosciutto
2 slices of Hot capoicola
Breaded chicken cutlet
Roasted red pepper bread