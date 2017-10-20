Spacewalking astronauts replacing blurry camera on robot arm

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Spacewalking astronauts are providing some necessary focus to the International Space Station’s robot arm.

Commander Randy Bresnik floated out Friday morning, accompanied by teacher-turned-astronaut Joe Acaba. Their main job is to replace a blurry camera on the new robotic hand that was installed by spacewalkers two weeks ago.

The two men were supposed to go spacewalking earlier this week, but NASA needed extra time to rustle up the repair plan.

Sharp focus is essential in order for the space station’s robot hand to capture an arriving supply ship. The next delivery is a few weeks away, prompting the quick camera swap-out.

Orbital ATK, one of NASA’s commercial shippers, plans to launch a cargo ship from Virginia on Nov. 11.