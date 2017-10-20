Seminole County teacher accused of having sex with teenage girl

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — An Orlando high school teacher is facing charges after being accused of having sexual relationship with a student, authorities said.

Jaclyn Truman, 30, of Orlando is a teacher at Lake Howell High School. She accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl over a 2-month period beginning in March of 2016.

The victim told deputies the sex between the pair was consensual.

Investigators said that because the victim was a minor, she was not able to consent to sexual contact with Truman.

Truman was arrested on Thursday and is cooperating with investigators.

Truman has been charged with lewd and lascivious acts on a minor.

