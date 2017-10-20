Seminole County teacher accused of having sex with teenage girl

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — An Orlando high school teacher is facing charges after being accused of having sexual relationship with a student, authorities said.
Jaclyn Truman, 30, of Orlando is a teacher at Lake Howell High School. She accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl over a 2-month period beginning in March of 2016.
The victim told deputies the sex between the pair was consensual.
Investigators said that because the victim was a minor, she was not able to consent to sexual contact with Truman.
Truman was arrested on Thursday and is cooperating with investigators.
Truman has been charged with lewd and lascivious acts on a minor.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Man with autism took wrong bus home from work, became 3rd Seminole Heights murder victim
- Dunedin man leaves chilling note: ‘I shall have my bloody revenge’
- Pinellas Park parents charged after newborn suffers head trauma, other injuries
- 8 On Your Side target now wanted by the law
- Tampa FBI: 84 children recovered, 120 arrested in nationwide sex trafficking probe
- Tampa Bay area now in running to be location of Amazon’s 2nd headquarters
- Buccaneers searching for next Captain Fear
- Student’s yearbook photo rejected because he’s holding gun