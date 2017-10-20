Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: October 9 to October 14

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed six Tampa Bay eateries from Oct. 9, 2017 to Oct. 14, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.
Dome Grill at 561 Central Ave in St Petersburg
October 9, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 51 violations
- An employee failed to wash their hands before putting on gloves to work with food.
- An operator started spraying the dining room with pesticide near the inspectors while they were still writing the report.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cut ham 52°F and cooked sausage 44°F.
- Pans of frozen beef were stored over ready-to-eat food in the walk-in freezer.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 35 live roaches were found in the dish machine area, 1 was in the basement storing equipment and paper goods, 25 were under the cook line and 1 was in the reach of the cooler gasket.
- Roach excrement and droppings were present on the wall in the corner near the dish machine.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 30 dry rodent droppings were found in the basement storing equipment and the paper goods, approximately 200 semi-hard droppings were under the cook line and 20 dry droppings were found under an unused grill at front of the kitchen.
- The cutting boards were stained and soiled.
- The grill cooktop was encrusted with grease and soil deposits.
- There was no hand wash sink on the cook line, hand washing violations were observed.
October 14, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 30 violations
Siam Garden Thai Restaurant at 3125 N 9 St in St Petersburg
October 9, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 29 violations
- The cutting board had cut marks that were deep and is no longer cleanable.
- An employee handled soiled equipment and utensils and then engaged in food preparation without washing their hands.
- The hand wash sink was used for purposes other than handwashing. An employee was observed rinsing a dish in the sink.
- An insecticide was used that was not in compliance with regulations. The instructions say for outdoor use only and by a licensed professional. It was stored and used inside the kitchen. The instructions also noted only for use on termites.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: tofu 47°F, garlic in oil 84°F, raw beef 44°F, raw chicken 45°F, baby corn 46°F, bamboo 45°F, raw pork 46°F, wild rice 51°F, custard 50°F and sticky rice 49°F.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared on site and held for more than 24 hours without being properly date marked. This included: rice and peanut sauce, custard and wild rice.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 4 live roaches were observed under the dish sink.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 5 were found under the dish machine and approximately 50 were under the dish sink.
- A Stop Sale was issued due to food not being in a wholesome and sound condition. 5 moldy papayas were discarded.
October 11, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 16 violations
Prime Bar at 2001 Piazza Ave Ste 175 in Wesley Chapel
October 9, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 15 violations
- Dead roaches were found on the premises. 15-20 dead roaches were found throughout kitchen along walls.
- The floor drain covers were heavily soiled by the dish and ice bin areas.
- In-use tongs were stored on equipment door handles between uses.
- The plumbing system was in disrepair at the hand sink area.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 11 roaches were found in the dish area under the dish machine, 4 roaches were found at the bar entrance, 2 live roaches were found inside of the liquor cabinet across from the bar and 1 roach was found behind the ice machine in the kitchen. 5 live flies were found in the bar area by trash cans and drains.
October 10, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 4 violations
Glen Lakes Country Club at 10485 Glen Lakes Blvd in Brooksville
October 9, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 26 violations
- The cutting board had deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.
- An employee was eating in a food preparation or other restricted area.
- Grease was accumulated on the kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment.
- An insect control device was installed over clean dishes.
- The wall in the dishwashing area was soiled with accumulated black debris.
- An employee handled soiled dishes and then handled clean dishes without washing their hands.
- An employee was touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.
- Five live, small flying insects were found under the server station sink and three were in the downstairs kitchen.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 20 dry droppings by the ice machine, 10 dry droppings under the server station sink, 20 dry under the dishwasher, 40+dry were found behind the cooking equipment, 10 dry droppings were found behind the refrigerator on cooks line, 10 dry under the upstairs dish machine, 20 dry under the three compartment sink and 50+ dry droppings were found behind the equipment near a glue board in the upstairs kitchen.
- A rodent burrow and rodent nesting materials were present behind the ice machine on the first floor and to the left of the dish machine.
- The interior of the reach-in coolers was soiled with an accumulation of food residue.
October 10, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 5 violations
Thai Lanna Restaurant and Sushi at 10022 Cross Creek Blvd in Tampa
October 10, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 23 violations
- A buildup of food debris and soil residue was found on equipment door handles throughout the kitchen.
- The ceiling tiles and vents were soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust and a mold-like substance in the seating area.
- Clean service utensils were stored in a drawer where roaches were located.
- Food was stored on the floor in the dry storage area.
- The interior of the microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.
- The wall of the back kitchen was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.
- An employee began working with food, handling clean equipment, and touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing their hands.
- Insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment.
- Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat washed vegetable.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 2 live roaches were found on the ceiling in back of kitchen, 1 on the cardboard hanging off of the reach in cooler in back of the kitchen, approximately 12 inside of the wooden cabinet just inside of the kitchen door, 1 on the broom in back of the kitchen and 1 live roach under the dish machine.
- There was no soap provided at handwash sink in the back of the kitchen.
October 12, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 10 violations
Forbidden City Imperial Kitchen at 25778 Hwy 19 N in Clearwater
October 11, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 19 violations
- Dead roaches were found on the premises. 3 under the three compartment sink, 1 under shelving across from the three compartment sink and 1 in the bar area.
- The hood filter was missing from the automatic fire suppression/exhaust system.
- There was no waste receptacle installed at the handwash sink provided with disposable towels.
- A wooden food-contact surface was not properly sealed.
- Dented/rusted cans were present. A Stop Sale was issued.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 in a shelving crevice in the kitchen, 1 in the bar and approximately 10-15 live roaches were found in a crevice of an unsealed wooden table in the packaging room.
October 12, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 6 violations
The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from October 9, to October 14, 2017.
China Express at 2329 Little Rd in New Port Richey, 27 violations
- A build-up of grease, dust and debris was found on the hood filters.
- A living/sleeping quarters was found that opened directly into a public food service establishment without a complete partitioning and/or a self-closing door.
- Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat dumplings in the walk-in freezer.
Country Pizza Inn at 25856 N US HWY 19 in Clearwater, 44 violations
- Raw sausage was stored over shredded cheese in the walk-in freezer.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 6 droppings were found in the dry storage area under the shelves.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cut melons 50°F, cut tomatoes 54°F, cheesecake and individual butter at 45°F.
Simply Pho & Grill at 13149 M Dale Mabry HWY Ste. F in Tampa, 26 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This includes, cut lettuce 45°F and garlic in oil 54°F.
- The wall in the back of the kitchen was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.
- The interior of the microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.
Mama Mia’s at 3580 Ulmerton Rd. in Clearwater, 33 violations
- Raw comminuted pork patty did not reach a minimum internal temperature of 155 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 seconds or equivalent time/temperature combination as specified in the cooking chart.
- Nonexempt fish was offered raw or undercooked but has not undergone proper parasite destruction.
- Dead roaches were found on the premises.
Orange Blossom Catering at 220 N 4 ST in St Petersburg, 33 violations
- Raw pork was thawing over ready to eat cooked beef in foil pans.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cream 45°F, milk 45°F, shredded cheese 48°F, cream cheese 47°F, butter chips 45°F, sliced Colby 46°F and shredded parmesan 54°F.
- Dead roaches were found on the premises. 7 dead roaches were found in the storage area holding equipment.
Pho Viet Cuisine at 1202 W Brandon Blvd in Brandon, 33 violations
- Raw chicken was not properly separated from ready-to-eat cooked meatballs.
- Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in the walk-in freezer.
- The interior of the microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.
Yummy House China Bistro Inc. at 2620 East Hillsborough Ave. Ste. 101 in Tampa, 41 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cut lettuce 79°F, butter 50°F and cream 48°F.
- Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat cooked pork in the walk-in cooler.
- The establishment was using brushes to clean woks between orders.
KFC at 3144 Tampa Rd. in Oldsmar, 25 violations
- The ice chute on the self-service drink machine was soiled with a buildup of mold-like slime substance.
- Stored food not covered in walk-in freezer. This included trays of biscuits.
- There was grease accumulated on the kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment.