Pinellas Park parents charged after newborn suffers head trauma, other injuries

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – An arrest affidavit details numerous injuries to a 6-week-old Pinellas Park child, including head trauma and a fractured wrist.

Rosa Elena Toledo, 24, and Gabriel Patrick Allen-Rosa, 26, were arrested after police determined the newborn suffered injuries consistent with abuse.

These injuries include “chronic bilateral subdural fluid, bilateral diffuse retinal hemorrhages, relevant abusive head trauma and a healing distal right racial fracture in the wrist,” according to a medical report.

Police said the infant’s skin was sagging and he weighed less than his birth weight.

Investigators said after the newborn was injured, the family traveled to New Jersey during Hurricane Irma and did not seek medical attention until they returned to Florida. Police said the parents were aware of the injuries during this time and noticed a change in the infant’s appearance due to the weight loss, his sunset eyes and increasing head circumference.

They eventually took the newborn to the hospital after family members threatened to call the police.

Toledo and Allen-Rosa were taken into custody and charged with aggravated child neglect and aggravated child abuse/great bodily harm. They were booked into the Pinellas County Jail and later released.

