Nighttime murders in Seminole Heights leaves community in fear

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Seminole Heights in Tampa is on edge after three shootings in ten days with no motives and no leads.

Maria Garcia- Gutierrez carried flowers to the bus stop on N. 15th Street where 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell died.

Mitchell’s murder and the killings of two others hits home.

“I’ve lived in this neighborhood for 20 years, made it my home, my first home and I’ve never felt this violated,” said Ms. Garcia-Gutierrez.

Maria didn’t know Benjamin Mitchell, nor did she know Monica Hoffa or Anthony Naiboa, the two other victims killed, seemingly at random. She said she is praying for their families and the neighborhood. “Please God don’t let another one of these happen, please let this family, let the police find this guy,” Maria said.

Roberto Beltran was waiting for a bus at the same stop where Mitchell was gunned down on October 9. He said he heard about the killings, but he was not aware he was standing where someone had died.

“For me it’s very scary. I think somebody, trying to pick people to kill them, I think it’s a serial killer,” Mr. Beltran said.

Devin Thorne and Julian Valdez live in a house sitting between two crime scenes—where a killer shot Benjamin Mitchell and murdered Anthony Naiboa on Thursday night.

“The first shooting that was by the bus stop, I was inside actually and I heard the shot and I came out later and then you know the cops were out there,” said Devin Thorne. That was the Mitchell murder.

Four days later, within a mile, a city worker discovered the body of Monica Hoffa. This week Anthony Naiboa was shot dead in front of Benjamin Mitchell’s home.

“It’s scary you know that we seem to be in the middle of what’s going on and we have no idea what’s going on,” added Mr. Thorne.

“It’s literally right here,” said Julian Valdez. “I could be walking outside and something could happen.”

Sometimes Julian sits out on this porch until two or three in the morning. “Now probably not anymore,” he said.

Two of the shootings occurred two blocks from Danielle Schmier’s home, which happens to be decked out for Halloween, which happens to be less than two weeks away.

“I’m very concerned about the safety of the children and the entire family,” Danielle said.

A security system will go into her house shortly, because the horror people feel in this neighborhood is very real.

“This feels like a movie, but it’s actually real life and I’m really worried about the kids,” said Danielle.

