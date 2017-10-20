Nightlife goes on in Seminole Heights after 3rd murder in 10 day span

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three innocent people were murdered in Seminole Heights over a ten day span, without a hint of who did it.

For years, Seminole Heights has been considered the “up and coming” area near downtown Tampa.

Restaurants, bars and other businesses have been prospering.

On Friday, patrons of those places were enjoying everything the area has to over, but were also staying alert and aware.

Chip Osowski has much more on the story in the video above.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON