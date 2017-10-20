Man’s body found in bushes in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The body of an elderly man was found in Sarasota Friday afternoon.
Police responded to a 911 call in reference to a disturbance on the 1800 block of 17th Street and found the man at the side of the road.
An investigation into his death is ongoing.
No further details are available at this time.
