Look up to see the Orionids meteor shower tonight

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann By Published: Updated:
Geminid Meteor
A meteor seen during the annual December Geminid Meteor Shower. (ThinkStock)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WTNH) — Keep your eyes to the sky this weekend! Are you ready for it? The Orionid meteor shower will peak tonight across the sky.

The moon is barely past its “New” phase. This means there won’t be much light pollution away from the city lights. The shower will be visible both Friday and Saturday night.

“If you can get away from city lights tonight, our weather should cooperate for watching these meteors. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s around midnight with mostly clear skies,” Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann said.

For best viewing, look towards the southern sky after 1:30 AM tonight. From a dark site, you should be able to see 20-30 meteors an hour.

This event happens every year as the Earth moves through a debris field from Halley’s Comet.

But due to the new moon phase, viewing will likely be extra special with less natural light pollution.

If you miss this meteor shower, there’s still some great news, you can catch the Leonids in November and the Geminds in December.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s