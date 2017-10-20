Law enforcement needs public’s help to prevent lone wolf attacks

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies are trying to figure out why a Dunedin man had a dangerous arsenal of guns, knives and explosives.

The sheriff called him a “lone wolf,” and they have no idea what he was intending to do. Suspects like these are a huge concern for law enforcement.

While investigating 24-year-old Randall Drake for child porn this week, Pinellas County deputies stumbled upon a massive cache of guns, rifles and explosives.

There were also maps of three Hillsborough County sites, Essrig Elementary, Ben Hill Middle School and the Hillsborough County Water Treatment Plant.

If that’s not enough, there was a note saying “the world will burn.”

“[This is a] nice neighborhood, very peaceful, most of the folks aren’t afraid to leave their doors open at night. This is pretty shocking to have someone come in here and threaten violence against our kids in this neighborhood, especially,” said concerned parent Eric Wilson.

Officials tell us Drake had no criminal history and bought his weapons legally.

“We were lucky, it was not on the radar screen before then,” said security and counter terrorism expert Craig Gundry.

Gundry says Drake fits the profile of what’s called a “pseudo-commando.”

“Often an individual with angry, narcissistic personality who goes through what we call a pathway progression toward executing acts of mass violence,” Gundry explained.

Gundry explains that in many cases, law enforcement are not aware of these pseudo-commandos until its too late.

“For these types of individuals, our best line of defense is the general public themselves…I would be very surprised if there were not members of the family or people that he interacted with, coworkers, fellow students from when he was back in school, that were not aware of some of these types of behaviors,” he said.

Gundry says these suspects could exhibit strange behaviors like fascination with mass violence or an irrational fixation of perceived injustice.

“The fact that he was conducting surveillance or gathering information on potential targets is a potential example of pathway warning behavior,” said Gundry.

The expert also says it’s poignant that Drake was being investigated for possible child porn. He points out Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza also had a fascination with pedophilia.

Officials say Drake is currently undergoing a mental evaluation.

