LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Largo police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with autism.

Carey Goodwin, 27, left his group home at 12823 138th Lane North this morning and has not been seen since.

Police said Goodwin is insulin dependent and does not have his required medication.

No further details were provided.

If you see Goodwin, please call the Largo Police Department (727)587-6730 or Care Haven at (727)637-8615.