Lakeland PD seeks help finding driver who hit man in road, left him to die

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Lakeland police are asking for help finding the person who hit a pedestrian and left him to die on the side of a road early Friday morning.

Lakeland Police Department officers responded to a report of an unconscious man in the roadway, possible in cardiac arrest. Police arrived at 2000 US 92 at 2:55 a.m.

Officers determined that Brandon Trenaz Mills, 24, of Opa Locka had been struck by a vehicle while he was walking along the roadway.

Mills was declared deceased by Polk County Fire Rescue at the scene at 3:02 a.m.

Based on preliminary observations, investigators say it appears a vehicle was traveling westbound on US 92 E in the outside lane.

Mills was walking along US 92 E, possibly in the shared bicycle lane.

At some point, the vehicle struck or sideswiped Mills, causing him to fall to the ground.

The roadway evidence showed that upon landing in the roadway, Mills tumbled and slid 43 feet to a final rest in the bicycle path on the north side of the roadway.

Based on vehicle parts found in the roadway, police think the suspect’s vehicle is possibly a Mitsubishi Outlander.

No witnesses have been identified at this time.

The Lakeland Police Department is asking for any witnesses to the crash and/or anyone know of a vehicle possible matching a Mitsubishi Outlander with fresh front end damage, especially to the grill, to call Officer Tyler Anderson at 863-834-2553.

The roadway was shut down for 3.5 hours during the investigation.

