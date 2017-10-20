Invasive lionfish turn out to be tasty meal

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — They are like the Burmese Python of the ocean, and by that I mean people have taken lionfish in as pets and when they problem don’t want them anymore, they simply dump them into the Ocean.

Now, the Lionfish is wreaking havoc on Florida’s ecosystem.

“This fish is from the Endo-Pacific region and the red sea and after they are released into our local system they are now distributed up and down the east coast of Florida, The west coast of Florida, The Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean. So, the reason why we are concerned about this is that they are eating machines. They can reduce the abundance of our native fish by up to 90 percent and this can include juvenile grouper and snapper as well as lobster and stone crabs,” said Dr. Chris Stallings, Associate Professor of Biological Oceanography at USF.

So, to do something about it, The Club at Treasure Island is hosting an exclusive lionfish dinner that will benefit the Florida Institute of Oceanography.

“They can reproduce every three days and they can live up to thirty years and they are mature within their first year of age, said Dr. Stallings about lionfish.

The five course dinner of course features lionfish and the main goal is to encourage people go out and hunt and eat more lionfish.

