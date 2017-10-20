Hillsborough County launches improved online debris tracking tool

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Solid waste customers can now check their debris collection status online with Hillsborough County’s improved debris tracking tool.

The tool shows the progress of the County’s debris collection efforts and can help residents estimate when their debris may be picked up.

Residents can view the tracking tool by going online.

The county will also offer additional hours of operation at all three yard waste collection sites for residents on Saturday and Sunday:

Falkenburg Road – 346 N. Falkenburg Road in Tampa

Northwest County – 8001 W. Linebaugh Ave. in Tampa

South County – 13000 U.S. Highway 41 in Gibsonton

