High School Blitz: Boca Ciega Pirates vs. Clearwater Tornadoes

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s that time of year again, high school football season is underway in the Tampa Bay area!

To celebrate, each Friday morning, WFLA News Channel 8’s Anthony “Double-A” Allfred will visit one local high school for a pep rally to remember.

This week, Double-A is stopping by Clearwater High School to see how the Tornadoes are getting pumped up for their game Friday night against the Boca Ciega Pirates.

Coming into their eighth game of the season, the Clearwater Tornadoes are riding high on 3-game winning streak and the defense pitched its first shutout last week against the Dixie Hollins Rebels.

The Tornadoes are 5-2 on the season and undefeated in the district standing at 3–0.

Tonight’s match up is a home district game for the Tornadoes and it has them facing off against the 2-5 Boca Ciega Pirates.

Check out the video above and be sure to tune in and watch more high school football coverage from WFLA News Channel 8 during football season-

