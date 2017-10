(WFLA) – It’s time for another exciting week of Friday Night Blitz! As always, you can check out scores of the games below and highlights in the video above.

Game of the Week: Victory Catholic (35) – Cambridge Catholic (34)

Zephyrhills (28) – Wesley Chapel (6)

Tampa Bay Tech (55) – Durant (28)

Chamberlain (17) – Blake (7)

