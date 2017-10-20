Freebie Friday: Free food apps with the best perks

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. Press photo
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WTNH) – It’s the end of the workweek, and around here that means freebie Friday! We are helping you stretch your dollar with free apps that get you some of the best perks!

Here are a few fast food apps that will treat you throughout your day.

If you’re a busy person and like to skip lines, check out the Chick-Fil-A app. You can order ahead and then skip the line when you get there to get your food. You’ll earn points for deals along the way.

The Starbucks app also lets you skip the line which is great when you need a caffeine fix and make it to the meeting on time. You also get free refills!

Panera gives you a treat immediately after downloading the app. So does Dunkin Donuts. You’ll also get a treat on your birthday!

Or if you have kids, don’t go to Burger King without downloading the app first. There are instant savings and buy one get one free deals as soon as you download the app.

And here’s a bonus, it’s not an app with freebies but it’s great for anyone looking to eat healthy. Download the free “Tasteful” app if you haven’t already. It looks at menus for you, and based on your diet preferences, finds the meals that fit your dietary goals.

