Dunedin man leaves chilling note: ‘I shall have my bloody revenge’

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County sheriff called a Dunedin man arrested after finding an arsenal of guns, knives, ammunition and maps in his home a “lone wolf.”

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri called Randall Drake a “sleeper” and even compared him to the Las Vegas shooter. Detectives said he had enough weapons to start his own war, bombs capable of mass carnage.

Drake, 24, bonded out of jail and was expected to get a mental evaluation. Detectives said he had no criminal history and no history of mental health issues. They initially went to his house looking for child porn.

However, they did find an AK-47, a bat with nails protruding from it, three homemade bombs and maps and aerial photos of Essrig Elementary School, Ben Hill Middle School and a water treatment plant in Hillsborough County.

“If he had taken those devices, put them in something else, put a bunch of nails and screws and other things, he could’ve caused some serious damage,” Gualtieri said.

Drake isn’t talking to detectives, but a disturbing hand-written note was also discovered.

“The daughters come, and I am ready,” the noted stated. “I have fed on my hatred for centuries. My fury at those who imprisoned me shall be vast and without mercy. I shall have my bloody revenge, and then the WORLD WILL BURN BURN.”

Drake lived with his parents on Royal Oak Drive North, but the firearms and bombs were discovered in a closet in his bedroom that had a combination lock on it.

Drake was charged with two counts of unlawfully making or possessing a destructive device.

Detectives have yet to determine why Drake possessed the incendiary devices or what he intended to do with them.

“It’s clear that he’s up to something. What’s the triggered event, why? What’s the motivation, what’s the hatred? Why does he want the world to burn burn. I don’t know. Hopefully we can try to find out,” Gualtieri said.

Detectives removed 10 rifles, eight handguns, two shotguns, more than 2,300 rounds of ammunition, a make shift firearm sound suppressor, more than 15 knives, a baseball bat with protruding nails, a crossbow, brass knuckles, gun powder and other evidence from the residence.

Drake’s last recorded place of employment was the Florida Firearms Academy in New Port Richey.

