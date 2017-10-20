Deputies: Pasco man robbed man at gunpoint, kicked deputy

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Land O’ Lakes man is accused of robbing an acquaintance at gunpoint and kicking a deputy.

Pasco deputies responded to an aggravated battery in progress at the 22600 block of Hale Road.

While en route to the scene, deputies learned the suspect, 60-year-old Irvin Grovenstein had already fled the area.

Deputies located Grovenstein in his white jeep and pulled him over. He was asked to exit the vehicle for a weapons check, but Grovenstein refused. An affidavit states Grovenstein resisted arrest and was taken to the ground. He continued to resist and kicked a deputy in the leg before he was finally detained.

The victim said he left Grovenstein’s home 30 minutes before the incident occurred. He was walking on the side of the road when Grovenstein pulled up behind him and accused him of stealing his laptop.

The victim said he opened the bag and displayed its contents–a pair of jeans, a camo shirt and a phone charger. Around this time, Grovenstein pulled out a silver revolver handgun, walked toward the victim and threatened him, an affidavit states. He continued to yell at the victim as he put the muzzle of the gun against his stomach and snatched the bag out of his hands.

Deputies later found the bag along with a .38 caliber revolver used in the robbery and a Mossberg model 88 12 gauge shotgun inside Grovenstein’s vehicle.

Grovenstein was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery, resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-